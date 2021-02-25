SUNBURY — A Northumberland man faces felony drug felony charges after a Snyder County detective said the 48-year old delivered methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
Daniel Mordan, of Church Ave., is jailed on $50,000 bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey for a preliminary arraignment Tuesday on the charges of felony possession with the intent to deliver, delivery and criminal use of communication facility.
The incident began on Feb. 6 when an informant contacted Snyder County Detective Doug Bickhart and said the individual was about to purchase one gram of methamphetamine, police said.
Bickhart escorted the individual to a Northumberland home and the detective said the individual watched Mordan place the drugs on a window ledge and he watched the individual hand Mordan $70.
Mordan was later arrested and appeared before Toomey on the charges. Toomey bound the charges to Northumberland County Court.
— Francis Scarcella