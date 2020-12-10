MILTON — A Muncy man already accused of raping a child is now accused by state police of inappropriate acts with two other young girls as well as a dog.
Nathaniel Paul Huffman, 28, of Showers Road, was charged by Trooper Brian Watkins, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the office of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl. Huffman was charged with six felonies: two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of child endangerment; and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
The investigation started on Jan. 30, 2019, when state police received a tip of about the alleged actions of Huffman. The two children— ages 7 and 6— were interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury by forensic interviewers on Feb. 17, 2019. The victims said Huffman touched them inappropriately and also touched his dogs and cats, police reported.
Huffman was charged in March with six felonies: one count of rape of a child, one count of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of corruptions of minors and two counts of child endangerment; and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a child. The alleged rape was of a 9-year-old in Lewis Township in the summer of 2019.
Huffman, who is free on $150,000 unsecured bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new charges at 10 a.m. Dec. 23 in front of Diehl. The new charges are pending in Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER