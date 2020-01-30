SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law, harassment and disorderly conduct after Stonington state police said he filed a false claim of child abuse.
Michael Reinard, 45, of Culp Road, is accused by state police of contacting Children & Youth Services and filing a false claim against a man by alleging the man was threatening his own children.
Troopers said Reinard's claims were investigated and determined to be false.
Reinard now faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction, harassment and tampering with public records.
Reinard will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
— Francis Scarcella