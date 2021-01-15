SUNBURY— A city man faces aggravated assault charges after police said he fired a gun during an Oct. 16 altercation stemming from a drug deal gone wrong, according to police.
Tyler Adams, 22, of Line Street, was arrested Jan. 14 charged with felony aggravated assault and felony person not to possess a firearm by Sunbury Police.
Police Chief Brad Hare said an Oct. 13 incident led to an attempted robbery on Oct. 15 and a shot being fired on Oct. 16 right before Adams was struck by a vehicle.
On Oct. 16, police were called to the CVS parking lot on Fourth Street at around 5 p.m. after reports of a shot fired, police said. When officer Dara Golden-Lieski arrived, they found two individuals inside a vehicle, police said. Adams was not injured and the shot that was fired struck the vehicle, police said. That vehicle has been seized by police, officers said.
A bullet casing was found in the vicinity of the shooting, police said.
Adams was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Thursday night and remanded to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.