SUNBURY — A city man faces felony drug charges and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children after city police found drugs and counterfeit money while serving a search warrant.
Jarrod Chasse, 26, of Race Street, was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children.
The incident began on Wednesday when officers were called to a Race Street home for a suspected drug overdose, officers said.
When Officer Trey Kurtz arrived, he found Chasse with his eyes rolled back in his head and breathing shallow, police said. Kurtz said he found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in Chasse's pocket. Kurtz said he also saw in plain view a clear jar of a leafy substance, suspected to be marijuana.
Kurtz said he spoke to a woman inside the home and discovered there were two children, ages, 6 and 8, present in the home.
Kurtz said he discovered $2,000 but later determined it was counterfeit money.
Police departments from Northumberland and Selinsgrove assisted at the scene, according to police.
Police seized methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana all of which were tested to be positive, Kurtz said.
Chasse will now be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said drug work in Sunbury continues and officers have been watching several suspected areas within city limits.