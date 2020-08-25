SUNBURY — A Northumberland County man is now in custody after city police said he ran from officers.
Adam Heim, 40, homeless, was caught by Stonington state police on Aug. 22 after Sunbury police said they spotted Heim, who was wanted on a bench warrant, sitting under a tree on Spruce Street.
When Chief Brad Hare spotted Heim, he asked him what he was doing and what his name was, but Heim told the officer his name was "Jordan," and began to walk away, police said.
Hare contacted officer Keith Tamborelli and advised him he was going to be attempting to take Heim into custody, Hare said.
Hare told Heim he was wanted for active warrants and that he was going to be taken into custody, police said.
Heim told Hare he had the wrong guy and began to walk backward before running off, according to police.
Hare gave chase but had to stop because his police vehicle was left unattended, Hare said.
Heim ran past the Sunbury sewer plant and Hare and Tamborelli walked the property but were unable to locate Heim, police said.
Hare drove back to the area where the incident began and found Heim's duffle bag behind a dumpster by the Northumberland County Administration Building, Hare said.
A woman walking in the direction of the duffle bag started to walk away when she spotted police, Hare said.
When asked what she was doing, the woman told Hare she was looking for Heim, police said. Hare said he informed the woman that if Heim was to contact her, she was to tell him to turn himself in to authorities.
Later that night, Heim was spotted by state police and was taken into custody.
Heim is currently incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail waiting to be arraigned on the charges of flight to avoid apprehension and providing false identification to authorities.
Hare said Heim will also be facing other charges related to incidents in the city.