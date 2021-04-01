NEW COLUMBIA — State police arrested a Williamsport man accused of striking and choking a woman inside a hotel room early Wednesday in Union County.
Tone A. Williams, 24, shoved a female accuser to the ground, mounted her and wrapped his hands around her neck causing her to lose consciousness, according to arrest papers. The woman told police he also kicked her in the head, stepped on the back of her neck and threatened her life, arrest papers state.
State troopers were dispatched just after 4 a.m. Wednesday to Room 209 at the Holiday Inn Express in White Deer Township and on arrival, could hear a male and female arguing inside, Trooper Kurtis Killian, state police at Milton, wrote in arrest papers.
Killian said the woman had marks on her neck consistent with strangulation, a swollen, bruised left eye, and a swollen and bloody lip, according to arrest papers.
Killian charged Williams with felony counts of strangulation and aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats, and a summary count of harassment.
On-call Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, arraigned Williams at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and ordered him held in county jail on $50,000 bail. Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.