NEW COLUMBIA — A New Columbia man spat in the face of a state trooper as he was taken into custody for a domestic violence incident, according to arrest papers.
Joshua Rhinehart, 33, stands accused of shoving a woman at his home about 8 p.m. Friday, causing a scratch and bruising on the woman, before throwing a beer can at her head as she left the scene, arrest papers state.
Troopers said Rhinehart followed her to a nearby residence and repeatedly struck her car, causing its windshield to crack.
Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick, state police at Milton, said Rhinehart was uncooperative when later questioned by police at his home. As Rhinehart was handcuffed and taken into custody, he coughed in the faces of several troopers and spit onto Derrick’s face after being asked if he was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the criminal complaint.
Derrick charged Rhinehart with aggravated assault, a felony, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment. On-call Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, arraigned Rhinehart on Friday night and remanded him to Union County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash — 10 percent of the $25,000 bail levied. Rhinehart is scheduled for a bail hearing today.
Charges are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.