HARTLETON — State police arrested a Millmont man accused of pointing a 9mm handgun six inches from the forehead of a woman inside a home in Hartleton.
Kurtiss S. Moyer, 30, allegedly committed the crime before 5 a.m. Friday, according to arrest papers filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
Trooper Matthew Lada, state police at Milton, charged Moyer with aggravated assault, a felony, misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and summary harassment.
On-call District Judge Lori Hackenburg, Middleburg, arraigned Moyer on the charges. Moyer posted $5,000 bail Friday and was released.
