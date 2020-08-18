WATSONTOWN — A 29-year-old Fredericksburg, Pa., man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old child at a home in Watsontown, said Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite, on Monday in a press release.
According to Witherite, police went to a residence at East 11th Street at 1:12 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. There, Witherite said, Daniel William Nye, of Fredericksburg, had assaulted the child by punching and slapping him.
Nye was also causing a disturbance at the residence. Nye was taken into custody by Watsontown Police and charges were filed at District Judge Michael Diehl's Milton office.