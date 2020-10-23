MIFFLINBURG — State police arrested a Sunbury man who said he slapped a woman and also bit her and another male during an altercation Monday night at a home along County Line Road in Union Township, Union County, according to arrest papers.
Trooper Kyle Phillips, state police at Milton, charged Devon James, 25, with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three summary counts of harassment and one summary count of criminal mischief.
The incident occurred about 11:35 p.m. Monday, police said.
James was arraigned overnight by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.