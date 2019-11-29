WINFIELD — A New York man admitted snorting heroin prior to crashing a pickup truck last month along Route 15 in Union County, according to arrest papers filed by state police at Milton.
Trooper Kyle Phillips seized 25 paper packets and 13 plastic baggies containing suspected heroin from a 2011 Ford F-150 belonging to Sean M. Clancy, 26, of Waterloo, arrest papers state.
According to the arrest papers filed Nov. 21, Clancy crashed about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 2 in Union Township. Clancy said he fell asleep when the southbound pickup veered off the highway and struck an embankment along the west berm, arrest papers state. The pickup re-entered the highway and came to rest in the center lane, according to police.
No other vehicles were involved and Clancy was traveling alone, police said.
According to arrest papers, Clancy appeared intoxicated, admitted snorting heroin and consented to blood testing which ultimately identified fentanyl in Clancy’s system.
Phillips charged Clancy with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and two summary traffic violations.
Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch issued a summons for Clancy to appear at a preliminary hearing Jan. 7.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO