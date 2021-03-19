MILTON — A Northumberland man allegedly started a fight with another man and smashed a car window with a shovel while a toddler was in the backseat, according to state police at Milton.
Samuel Swinehart, 24, was charged by Point Township Patrolman Kevin Herring with four misdemeanors: possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault and two DUI charges; and two summary counts: disorderly conduct and harassment. Charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police said Swinehart on Feb. 7 was in a fight with Blake Burgess, of Sunbury, at a residence on Neitz Road, Point Township. The argument allegedly started after Swinehart blocked the driveway with his own vehicle, said police.
The two men started arguing and Swinehart started punching Burgess while he was seated in the vehicle and a 2-year-old child was in the back seat of the car, police said.
Swinehart then allegedly used a shovel to smash the driver's side window. The fight continued until witnesses separated the two men, police said.
Swinehart's blood-alcohol level was 0.199 percent, nearly 2.5 times the legal limit, police said.