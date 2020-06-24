SUNBURY — A city man faces felony burglary, trespassing and theft charges after police say he stole a vehicle from a Sunbury dealership, returned to get another vehicle and threatened to kill employees.
Christopher Amadeo, 33, Church Road, is jailed after Sunbury police said they were called to Sunbury Motors Company for a report of a suspicious male in the parking lot.
Employees told police Amadeo walked into the service building and removed a set of keys to a vehicle and drove off. Officers said Amadeo returned a short time later and demanded keys to a Mustang or the employees would die, officers said.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen made contact with Amadeo and attempted to take him into custody but Amadeo fled the scene by foot across the street to the Weis Markets Parking lot on North Fourth Street.
Two other Sunbury police officers who arrived on the scene and attempted to speak to Amadeo while Bremigen attempted to come in and take the man into custody from behind, police said.
Amadeo spotted Bremigen and told the officer there were two snipers on the roof waiting to shoot the officer, police said.
After more negotiating with Amadeo and a brief struggle between Amadeo and Bremigen, police were able to take him into custody and he was sent to the Northumberland County Jail, where he is waiting to be arraigned, officers said.
Amadeo faces the felony charges plus misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.