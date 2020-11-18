A Selinsgrove man pulled a Taser from a holster worn by a security guard at Evangelical Community Hospital and struggled against two guards as they attempted to detain him after he fled outside the hospital, according to arrest papers.
Jeremy L. Welch, 23, confronted security officer William Douglas inside the Emergency Department entrance shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, took the Taser from Douglas’ holster and ran outdoors, according to arrest papers filed by Trooper Tyler Arbogast, state police at Milton.
Douglas chased Welch and took him to the ground where the two struggled over the Taser, Arbogast wrote. A second security officer, Edward Netzband, aided Douglas in restraining Welch until state troopers arrived, arrest papers state.
Welch threw kicks and punches during the skirmish and both guards suffered injuries in the incident, according to arrest papers.
Arbogast charged Welch with two counts of robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, all of which are felonies, as well as four counts of simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of theft, which are misdemeanors. Welch also is charged with two summary counts of harassment.
On-call Magisterial District Judge John Reed, Selinsgrove, arraigned Welch and ordered him held in Union County Prison, Lewisburg, in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. Charges are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.