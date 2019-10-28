A Northumberland County man is locked up in the county jail after he struck a 36-year-old woman with a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan while she was holding a 15-month-old child in the driveway of their residence early Sunday morning, state police at Stonington reported.
Police said the man, Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Upper Mahanoy Township, then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. He attempted to give away the child at a local gas station, and failing to do so, fled and stopped at a second gas station and gave the 15-month-old boy to an employee, police allege. He fled from there in the Grand Caravan, leaving the child behind. Shortly after, Shamokin City Police located Vitrano and took him into custody before he was transported to the Northumberland County Jail awaiting arraignment sometime today, state police said.
Police said the woman and child were undergoing medical evaluation at Geisinger Medical Center as of Sunday evening. Police did not identify the victims.
Police charged Vitrano with three counts of aggravated assault, as well as endangering the welfare of children, concealment of the whereabouts of a child, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, two counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.