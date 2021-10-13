MILTON — A Milton man searching for the people who attacked him dressed in a black sweatshirt and mask and threatened people with a gun, according to charges filed by Milton Police Department.
Brian Gabriel Acosta, 27, of North Front Street, was charged with three felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm, riot and carrying a firearm without a license, and five misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct and possessing an instrument of crime. The charges were filed by Milton Patrolman Daniel Zettelmoyer II in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police were dispatched at 2:46 a.m. Oct. 10 to the area of Broadway Street in reference to a man threatening multiple people with a firearm and chasing them. The man was alleged to be part of a fight earlier in the evening at Pete's On Broadway bar that all parties ran from when police arrived, police said.
Witnesses identified Acosta by name and said he was masked and carrying a black handgun with a light under it and a gold-colored barrel area. The witnesses advised that the firearm had an extended magazine in the magazine well, police reported.
One witness said he dropped his backpack when Acosta allegedly brandished the gun and Acosta took it. He said he did not want to pursue robbery charges but wanted his backpack returned to him, police said.
Other witnesses said Acosta was looking for the people who jumped in a fight earlier in the evening, police said.
Police found Acosta on the front porch of a residence on North Front Street and he was taken into custody without any physical trouble. Acosta told police he was the victim, he was jumped earlier in the evening and he was not doing anything with a firearm, police reported.
Injuries were observed on Acosta's face and neck area, police said.
Video surveillance obtained by police showed a man dressed as Acosta was dressed approaching people in the street in front of the bar. It showed the man pulling the gun out and pointing it at pedestrians, police reported.
Acosta told police he was attacked by multiple people over a woman. He could not identify the people, police said.
The clothing and mask matching witness descriptions and video surveillance were found by police at the residence that Acosta was taken into custody, police reported.
Acosta is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a prior conviction of robbery. He is on federal parole for a felony charge of possessing a firearm through federal courts, police said.
Acosta was committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail following an arraignment on Sunday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20 in front of Diehl.