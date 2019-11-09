SUNBURY — A city man faces a felony aggravated assault charge after police said he threw a hatchet at officers inside a Sunbury home.
Simeon Scull, 29, of Walnut St., was arrested after police said they were dispatched on Oct. 21 at 7:38 p.m. to a Walnut Street home for a report of a threat with weapons.
When officers Brad Slack and Trey Kurtz arrived, they encountered Scull and attempted to talk with him, but he went inside the home, police said.
Officers said they were dispatched to the home after an individual said Scull threw the woman down the steps and threatened to kill her.
Officers watched Scull through the window of the home holding a hatchet and chopping down a doorway, police said.
When officers made their way inside, Kurtz drew his service weapon asking Scull to drop the weapon, according to police. Instead, Scull launched the hatchet at Kurtz striking the top of the doorway and bouncing back toward Scull, police said.
Slack entered the home and was able to use his police-issued Taser gun and after several deployments of the Taser gun, Scull was taken into custody, police said.
Scull was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, simple assault, and terroristic threats.
Scull will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.