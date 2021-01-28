SHAMOKIN — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail attempted to trick a urine test while on probation, according to the county district attorney's office.
Detective Degg Stark filed a misdemeanor count of furnishing false urine against Jarred T. Dabulis, 32. The charge was filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
On Jan. 20, Dabulis allegedly supplied a false urine sample to Probation Officer Matthew Narcavage. The officer noticed a plastic bottle in the clothing of Dabulis, which he used to provide the requested sample, Stark reported.
That sample tested negative for drugs, but a second sample was requested after the bottle was seized, which tested positive for methamphetamine, Stark reported.
Dabulis allegedly admitted to providing th false sample after a recent relapse and return to methamphetamine use, Stark reported.
