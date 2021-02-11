SUNBURY — A Dalmatia man on probation allegedly tried to pass a drug test by giving a false urine sample to probation officers, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
County Detective Degg Stark charged Henry Allen, 30, of Dalmatia, with one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine after the alleged incident on Feb. 5.
Probation Office Matthew Henrich asked Allen to provide a sample for a routine drug test. As the sample was being provided, Henrich heard a suspicious squirting sound and decided to confront Allen, Stark reported.
During a search of Allen's clothing, Henrich found a small plastic bottle in Allen's underwear, which contained what appeared to be urine. Upon further questioning, Allen allegedly admitted he provided a false sample, Stark reported.
A second sample tested positive for Suboxone, Stark reported.
Allen in an interview with Stark later allegedly confessed to receiving the urine sample from a co-worker to avoid testing positive for drug use, Stark reported.
The charge was filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey. A preliminary hearing is pending.
