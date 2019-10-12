LEWISBURG — A Schuylkill County man used a Diaper Genie to steal $1,169.42 worth of goods from Walmart Supercenter along Route 15 in Kelly Township, according to arrest papers.
William M. Cook, 28, of Minersville, used the diaper refuse device to conceal unidentified merchandise while at the store on Aug. 27, arrest papers state.
Store personnel reported the theft on Sept. 14 and provided video surveillance of Cook’s actions, according to arrest papers.
Trooper Tyler Diggan, state police at Milton, charged Cook with felony counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property. Charges are filed at Lewisburg district court. Cook hasn’t yet been arraigned.
Separate felony theft cases filed against Cook in August are pending in Northumberland and Dauphin counties, according to an online docket search. He’s free on bail, cash and unsecured, in both cases, the dockets show.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO