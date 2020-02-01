SHAMOKIN — A driver involved in a two-vehicle accident that took the life of Sharon Adams on Sunday is facing drug charges unrelated to the incident in Shamokin.
Miguel Angel Torres Jr., 23, of East Race Street, mixed medical marijuana with illegal marijuana at his home on Monday. City Patrolman Shane Mowery charged Torres on Monday in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic with misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of medical marijuana and violating the Medical Marijuana Act.
Torres, who has pending drug and simple assault cases in Northumberland County Court, was found on Monday with a gallon plastic bag filled with marijuana, two digital scales, prescription bottles for leaf marijuana and packages containing THC wax. Torres told authorities he purchases the leaf marijuana from a dispensary with a medical marijuana card and then combines it with the illegal marijuana, police said.
The accident at 11:15 a.m Sunday at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets, Shamokin, involved Torres and Adams, 66, of Mulberry St. Montour Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed on Tuesday that video evidence shows that Adams stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred. The accident is still under investigation, Siko said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25 in front of Gembic.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER