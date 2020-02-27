LEWISBURG — State police arrested a Massachusetts man for allegedly possessing a combined 824 images and 32 videos depicting either indecent contact with a child or child pornography, according to arrest papers.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe on Thursday morning arraigned Alexander I. Rabinovich, 20, of Newtown, on six felony counts: Five counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Trooper Adam Depauw, state police computer crime unit, made the arrest. Rabinovich was a student at Bucknell University when the investigation began in March 2018.
Rabinovich immediately waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, moving the case to Union County Court. He is represented by attorney James Alan Swetz of Stroudsburg, according to online docket information.
Rowe set bail at $50,000 unsecured and Rabinovich was released.
According to arrest papers, Bucknell University’s online security reporting tool flagged suspicious activity traced to Rabinovich’s computer on March 19, 2018. He was 18 years old at the time.
Trooper Adrian Bordner and other law enforcement officials visited Rabinovich’s dorm room on April 13, 2018, at which time the defendant consented both to an interview on-site and an immediate search of his computer, arrest papers state.
Rabinovich told Bordner he has come across child pornography while searching for adult pornography and some illegal files remained on his laptop computer, arrest papers state.
Bordner searched the device and discovered several files containing nude images of juvenile girls, according to arrest papers. Rabinovich said he’d been viewing child pornography once or twice weekly for about one year, arrest papers state.
“Rabinovich stated any child pornography that is found on his computer is his and nobody else would have put it there,” Depauw wrote in arrest papers.
Troopers seized the laptop and, under a search warrant, performed a full forensic exam on the computer, arrest papers state. The exam revealed a collection of 240 images and 17 videos of indecent contact child pornography and 584 images and 15 videos of child pornography, according to arrest papers.