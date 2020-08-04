SHAMOKIN DAM — During an aggressive driving operation by the Shamokin Dam Police Department, officers were able to locate a Megan's Law offender, according to officials.
On July 31, Shamokin Dam police were notified by the state police that 30-year-old Corey Kresen, of Susquehanna Trail, failed to report his new address, police said.
Officers located Kresen, who provided a false name but fled the scene, Police Chief Tim Bremigen said.
A foot chase ensued and officers were able to take Kresen into custody, police said.
Kresen was then transported to Snyder County Jail on bench warrants and Bremigen said Kresen will now face additional felony charges for resisting arrest.
