LEWISBURG — Two men stole a wheelchair from Walmart Supercenter near Lewisburg after a customer swapped it for a store-owned motorized chair while he went shopping, according to arrest papers filed by state police at Milton.
David L. Allain, 19, of Pottstown, and Jack W. Donovan, 19, of New York City, confessed to the theft during a police interview at Bucknell University, arrest papers state.
State police said Allain and Donovan arrived at the store with two other males, stopped at an entrance and together, took the chair while the other males continued into the store.
The victim reported the theft about 3 p.m. Oct. 26, about three hours after switching to the motorized chair, arrest papers state. The victim’s wheelchair was recovered that same day from a vehicle in which Allain and Donovan were traveling.
Trooper Matthew Hill charged Allain and Donovan with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Senior District Judge Richard Cashman of Lewisburg issued a summons for the defendants to appear at preliminary hearings to answer to the charges.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO