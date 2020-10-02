MIFFLINBURG — Borough police arrested Jacquelyn Nicole Baker, 33, of Mifflinburg, aka Jacquelyn Nicole Hall, for the alleged rape of a minor.
Charges filed by Detective Mark Bailey against Baker include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape-forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, all of which are felony counts, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
The alleged crime occurred sometime from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018, according to arrest papers. Police investigated the incident following a referral by Union County Children and Youth Services.
The accuser initially denied the accusations in an interview with a child advocate before accusing Baker in a followup interview with Bailey and a child welfare caseworker, arrest papers state. Baker “adamantly denied” the accusations when interviewed by Bailey and directed the police officer to contact her attorney when asked to take a polygraph test, arrest papers state.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Baker on Wednesday and ordered her free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO