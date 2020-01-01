MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police arrested a borough woman accused of choking and punching a male early Dec. 21 at her home on North Fourth Street.
Linda A. Neidig, 40, allegedly slapped and punched the accuser several times before choking him, according to arrest papers. Police said the male suffered scratch marks to both sides of his neck and an abrasion to the right side of his head.
Neidig threw the accuser’s phone against a wall causing it to break, police said.
The incident occurred about 1 a.m., police said.
Officer Leif Eric Hassenplug charged Neidig with aggravated assault and strangulation, both of which are felony counts, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person as well as summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief.
District Judge John Reed of Selinsgrove, the on-call judge, arraigned Neidig at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 21 and ordered her held in county jail on $10,000 bail. Neidig posted bail Dec. 27 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 14 before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO