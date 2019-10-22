A Milton man punched a female and grabbed a cell phone from her hands before tossing it from a balcony at a home on West Market Street in East Buffalo Township on Oct. 13, according to arrest papers filed in Lewisburg district court.
Calvin Mabry Sr., 50, walked outside and stomped on the phone causing greater damage to the $1,000 device, arrest papers state.
Patrolman Thomas Snyder, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, charged Mabry with felony counts of robbery and criminal trespass plus misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment.
Police said the incident occurred about 2 p.m. inside and outside a home where Mabry was not welcome at the time, according to arrest papers.
Mabry was arraigned by Senior District Judge Richard Cashman and released the next day on Oct. 14 after posting $1,500 bail, 10 percent of $15,000.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO