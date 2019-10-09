NEW COLUMBIA — A 23-year-old Milton man accused of committing sex crimes as a minor was arrested Monday by state police.
Isaiah J. Lynd was between the ages of 9 and 12 when he sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 3 and 6, according to arrest papers. The crimes alleged by police occurred in White Deer Township, Union County, between June 2005 and June 2008, arrest papers state.
The investigation launched June 29 upon receipt of an allegation made to the state’s ChildLine, a reporting system for child welfare issues.
The child reportedly abused, now a teenager, identified Lynd as their abuser during a subsequent forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury.
Trooper Adam Depauw, state police at Milton, interviewed Lynd on Sept. 2, during which Lynd confessed to touching the accuser approximately 50 times, according to arrest papers.
Depauw charged Lynd with three counts of indecent assault: one felony and two misdemeanors. Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Lynd no Monday and released him on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday.