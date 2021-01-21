MILTON — A Milton man allegedly strangled a woman, causing her to pass out and fall to the floor while holding her 1-year-old son, according to state police at Milton.
Tee-J A. Carter, 38, of Broadway Road, was charged by Trooper Matthew Hill with a felony count of strangulation and three misdemeanors: one count each of simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; and one summary offense of harassment. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Hill reported he was dispatched to the home at 8:03 a.m., Jan. 8, to speak with the victim, who said she was arguing with Carter when he allegedly slapped her.
Police said they continued to argue and then Carter allegedly pushed the victim against the refrigerator and restricted her airway by using both hands to squeeze her neck. She said she passed out with her 1-year-old son in her hands and she fell to the floor, police said.
When she gained consciousness, she called the police. Hill reported that he observed marks on the woman's neck and chest.
Carter is free on $50,000 straight cash bail.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER