MILTON — A Milton man allegedly assaulted and attempted to stab his brother after an argument over drinking all of the Mountain Dew, according to Milton Police Department.
Raul Santiago-Vazquez, 48, of Broadway, Milton, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats and simple assault. The charges were filed by Milton Police Patrolman Kurt Henrie in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Jhonatan Santiago Vazquez reported to Henrie that the argument started in his apartment because Raul accused him of drinking all of the Mountain Dew. The argument escalated and Raul began hitting Jhonatan, police said.
Jhonatan pushed Raul out of the apartment and locked the door behind him. His right wrist was swollen, bruised and puffy due to defending himself, police said.
Raul later allegedly assaulted Jhonatan again when he left the apartment. Raul allegedly attempted to stab Jhonatan with a kitchen knife but failed, police said.
Jhonatan closed his door, locked it and called the police, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29 in front of Diehl. Raul Santiago-Vazquez remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.