MILTON — A Milton mother confronted a gunman who threatened her 14-year-old son and robbed him of $500, according to Milton Police Department.
That alleged gunman — identified as Tyler Thomas Adams, 22, of Line Street, Sunbury — is now facing eight felonies: two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, two firearms violation, two counts of criminal trespass and 10 misdemeanors: two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of simple assault of two counts reckless endangerment. Adams remains a Northumberland County inmate in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Kurt Henrie, an officer with the Milton Police Department, reported that Adams on Oct. 15 was allegedly retaliating against the teenager for a robbery against him in Sunbury.
Henrie reviewed security footage of Milton Village and interviewed the juvenile's mother Patricia Mowrer, all of which revealed that six individuals disguised with either hoods or masks approached the apartment complex when Mowrer and her 17-year-old daughter were leaving in a van. Mowrer turned around and confronted the individuals, who demanded to talk to her son and said they needed to retrieve their stolen property.
Mowrer went inside to ask her son what was going on, but two of them — identified as Adams and a 16-year-old juvenile — came inside uninvited. Adams allegedly demanded his property back and took a small black semi-automatic pistol out of his pants, pointed it at the teenager and said, "See, I told you I got a gun too," police reported.
Mowrer stepped between her son and Adams and convinced him to put the gun away. A verbal argument ensued, which prompted Adams to pull the gun back out. Mowrer pushed Adams' hand down and convinced him a second time to put the gun back in his pocket, police reported.
The son told his mother that he had $500 of his own savings from allowances. Mowrer and the teenager handed the money over, and Adams and the other eventually left, police reported.
Mowrer told police that her four children, including two juveniles, one of her son's fathers and her infant granddaughter were in the apartment during the incident. The 17-year-old daughter and the father of Mowrer's son also were interviewed by police, according to court documents.
Adams was convicted previously of three different counts of third degree felonies for drug/narcotics offenses in Florida. The first conviction was in 2017 and the next two were in 2019. Those convictions would preclude Adams from possessing a firearm and firearms carry permit in Pennslyvania, police reported.
Adams is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.