MOUNT CARMEL — A mother of a 4-year-old daughter had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the presence of her child when police came knocking on her residence in Mount Carmel on Nov. 11, according to Mount Carmel Borough Police.
Melissa Catherine Snyder, 34, of South Hickory Street, was arrested by borough Patrolman Kyle Schauer and charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. The charges were filed in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole.
Snyder's boyfriend Jason Marinelli told police during a traffic stop where to find Snyder, who was wanted on a bench warrant for a previous drug charge. When Schauer knocked on the door of the home and announced it was the police, Snyder told him to come inside, according to court documents.
Snyder was laying on a couch with a plastic zip bag and her child in the same room. Once Snyder was handcuffed, Schauer noticed the bag had a crystal rock-like substance in it that later tested positive as methamphetamine, police said.
She also had a Tupperware container with white residue on top and a small amount of the same white crystal inside, as well as a glass vial with white residue, a digital pocket scale, Suboxone film, and numerous capped syringes in her purse in the same room as the child, police said.
Snyder was arraigned on Dec. 4 and committed as a county inmate in lieu of $20,000 cash bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER