MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel man faces felony drug charges after police said state Attorney General's Office agents discovered "magic mushrooms."
Anthony Mazurkevich, 59, South Locust Street, faces felony possession with the intent to deliver charges and is jailed on $25,000 cash bail after appearing in front of Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole.
Members of the state Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant on Sept. 29 at the home on South Locust Street in regard to a child pornography investigation, police said.
During the course of the search, eight jars of mushrooms and growing materials were located in the residence, agents said.
Seven of the jars contained a substance which appeared to be mushrooms in a growing state, agents said.
One of the jars allegedly contained more than 100 dried mushrooms with terpine protection packets inside, according to court documents.
Agents aid they believed the mushroom allegedly discovered are commonly known as "magic mushrooms, a Schedule 1 drug.
Mount Carmel Police entered the home and confiscated the alleged drugs, according to court documents.
In March, a state police lab confirmed the agent's investigation and Mount Carmel police charged Mazurkevich with felony possession with the intent to deliver.
Mazurkevich is currently being held at the Northumberland County Jail where he will await arraignment on the charges.