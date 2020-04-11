A felony drug case is pending against a New Berlin man accused of selling methamphetamine and pharmaceuticals to a state trooper.
Kyle T. Kranz, 25, allegedly sold methamphetamine, Xanax, alprazolam, clonazepam, Adderall and the synthetic drug MDMA to Trooper Zachary Martin, state police at Montoursville, on four separate occasions from December to February, according to arrest papers.
A confidential informant connected Kranz with the trooper and the sales were transacted directly between Kranz and Martin around Kranz’s home, arrest papers state.
Martin arrested Kranz on March 18 and charged him with six felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mench set bail at $100,000 cash.
Kranz waived a preliminary hearing on March 31. He’s scheduled for arraignment in Union County Court on July 27. Online records show he’s still held in Union County Prison.