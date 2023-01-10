NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland borough man has been charged by police with solicitation and other felony charges after he was caught on social media allegedly trying to solicit a teen for sex.
Steven Barge, 41, of Water Street, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday morning. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail on the felony charges after a follower of the Luzerne County Predator Catcher social media group was able to catch the 41-year-old allegedly trying to solicit a teen for sex, police said.
Police say borough resident Donald Kizer visited the Northumberland Police Department on Jan. 7 to show officers screenshots and a social media video that was recorded involving a man allegedly attempting to solicit sex from what Barge, who was not identified at the time, thought was a 15-year-old boy.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he wouldn’t speak on any ongoing investigations or open cases, but said citizens taking matters in their own hands may be commendable, but potentially dangerous.
“I would recommend always calling law enforcement before physically confronting a suspected criminal for the safety of everyone,” he said.
Kizer told police he follows the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, a Facebook group run by Musa Harris, of Wilkes-Barre. On the site, Harris pretends to be a minor online in chat rooms and then meets with individuals who are allegedly attempting to solicit sexual relations.
Harris then takes the footage and turns it over to law enforcement, according to his social media site.
Kizer said he decided he was going to make a fake profile on an app called Grindr, which is an app used by men who are seeking other men, according to police. Kizer allegedly told police he received a message while on the app and a conversation began, police said.
During the course of the alleged conversations between Kizer and Barge, Barge allegedly asked Kizer to meet at a convenience store in Northumberland while the two continued to speak via messaging, according to police.
When the two finally met near the store, Kizer confronted the man and told him he was the one Barge was actually speaking with and then accused Barge of meeting up to have sex with a 15-year-old.
The interaction was recorded live on Facebook, which is a common practice done by the Luzerne County Predator Catcher site, police said.
Kizer said he was contacted by an individual who saw the video and told him Barge’s identity, police said.
Police conducted an investigation and eventually confirmed the man Kizer met with was Barge, police said. Officers then filed the felony charges of solicitation, criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt of corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.
Barge will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m.