MILTON — The Pennsylvania State Police are offering a course to Valley adults at the Central Susquehanna Valley Citizen's Police Academy.
Any adults that live in Union, Northumberland, Montour or Snyder counties and who are interested in police procedures are invited to apply to this eight-week course, Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said.
"For two hours every Thursday from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19, students will learn various aspects of law enforcement procedures," Reasner said.
Classes will be held at the East Buffalo Township Building, at 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, Reasner said.
Interested individuals can pick up an application at the Milton barracks or request one by email from Reasner at mreasner@pa.gov.
COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be followed and class size is limited, Reasner said.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.