WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police patrolman Timothy Kiefaber and K9 Mariska assisted Hemlock Township police (Columbia County) late Wednesday night in identifying narcotics inside a vehicle.
K9 Mariska was requested by Hemlock police to help at a traffic stop on State Route 254. According to Watsontown Police, K9 Mariska was deployed and displayed a positive indication on the suspect vehicle. A subsequent investigation found multiple types of narcotics and drug paraphernalia located inside the vehicle. The Hemlock Township Police Department is still investigating.
—RICK DANDES