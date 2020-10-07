SUNBURY — DNA evidence linked the two cases of a home invasion in Paxinos in November 2012 and a sexual assault in Milton in July 2016, according to testimony in Northumberland County Court during the trial of accused rapist John Kurtz.
Cpl. Jeff Vilello, of the Milton State Police Barracks, testified on Wednesday during the second day of the trial that DNA collected at both crime scenes were a match. There has yet to be any testimony or evidence presented that links Kurtz to any incident, but the trial continues Thursday for the 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township correctional officer who faces multiple charges, including rape.
"We considered this a major case" and a "high priority," Vilello said about the woman who was assaulted in 2016. The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. Kurtz, facing nearly 60 criminal charges, remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.
The victim from Paxinos on Wednesday testified she was home alone in November 2012 when a person came into her home wearing a mask, army coat and jeans. The victim described the individual as "not a tall person," who was stout and muscular.
The victim testified the man commanded her to get on the floor and then zip-tied her arms and legs, gagged and blindfolded here before moving her to the basement.
The victim said she pleaded with the man, offering him money and her husband's guns. The victim testified the man cut the zip-ties and left the home without assaulting her. She also testified she never saw the man's face and could not identify him.
State Troopers Kevin Kearney and Nicholas Berger testified that they responded to the woman's 911 call. She was in "shock" and "distraught" with cuts on her wrists as she walked the troopers through the house and basement, Berger testified.
Kearney and Berger testified that they found footprints in the frost and followed them to a pull-off on a nearby road. They testified they found tire marks but could not identify the direction the vehicle was moving.
DNA matches
Kearney testified they collected DNA samples of the assailant but had no matches until four years later. He received notification that the DNA matched the case from Milton in 2016. The woman from Milton testified on Monday that she was bound, blindfolded and removed from her house before being raped by a man in a ski mask.
Kearney testified on Wednesday that the assailant brought a mask, a ball gag and zip ties with him when he entered the home of the woman in November 2012. Kearney described the incident as "an impulsive act" that required planning and preparation. No money or items of value were taken from the scene, he said.
"This was a day out of her normal routine," said Kearney, noting the woman had both a doctor and tanning appointment and was home alone. "In some respects, it appeared to be a crime of opportunity, but in other respects, it was planned."
Vilello testified they consulted multiple agencies and took many approaches in the investigation. The phrase the assailant used when commanding the woman to put their hands behind their backs — "palms out" — indicated that the man likely had military or correctional experience, said Vilello.
They checked with the state Department of Corrections for a list of correctional officers who may have been problem employees. While they interviewed multiple people, Kurtz was not one of them, said Vilello.
Police also spoke to neighbors and asked them to volunteer to be swabbed for DNA, but no matches were found that way, said Vilello.
Other testimony
Two other victims testified on Wednesday as well; neither woman was sexually assaulted nor were they able to identify the assailants in their incidents.
A woman and her boyfriend from Mayberry Township in Montour County testified that in the fall of 2015 they found their basement door open multiple times and the woman once heard a voice in her basement. When she was home alone with two children, she said she heard someone in the basement.
She called her boyfriend and then yelled out that help was on the way. The neighbor came, but they were unable to find anyone in the house. She convinced her boyfriend to replace the door and had no other incident after that, she testified.
The incident happened in 2015, but the woman said she didn't report the incident until 2017. She said her boyfriend didn't think it was serious and she didn't expect the police to take her seriously either.
A woman from Catawissa in Columbia County testified that she was awoken by a hand over her mouth on June 3, 2015. The assailant zip-tied her and put a blindfold over her face, but he stopped without injuring or sexually assaulting her.
He said he didn't know why he was doing it, the woman testified.
The assailant cut her loose and left the house. She could see he was wearing camo pants and black sneakers but was unable to identify any other features, she said.
The Commonwealth called 10 witnesses on Wednesday, including the three victims, one of the victim's boyfriends, the three aforementioned state troopers, forensic scientist Jennifer Marchand, state police Cpl. Joshua Kendrick and Officer Christopher Snyder, formerly of Locust Township Police Department.
Kurtz is represented by Attorney Michael Suders and the prosecution is represented by Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner. President Judge Charles Saylor is presiding.
The trial continues at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday in Courtroom 1.