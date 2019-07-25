COAL TOWNSHIP — Roving patrols, or sobriety checkpoints, will be conducted by the Highway Safety Network's Regional DUI Enforcement Group and Coal Township Police from July 27-Aug. 3 on state routes 61, 225,125, 54, 487, 901, 147 or other connecting roadways to municipalities.
The roving patrols are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the National Highway Safety Administration. Travelers can report drunk drivers by dialing 911; to report underage drinking, call 1-888-under-21.