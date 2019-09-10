COAL TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man remains jailed on $20,000 cash after state troopers said he and his sister attempted to smuggle 459 strips of Suboxone, nearly 15 grams of crystal meth and 500 strips of paper containing synthetic marijuana into SCI-Coal Township in July.
John Minnick, 36, already an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, was charged with felony contraband. He appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Monday and will remain in prison on $20,000 cash.
Gembic also issued an arrest warrant for Nancy Minnick, 39, of Philadelphia for the incident.
According to state troopers, a security team at the prison was watching footage on July 7 and witnessed the siblings get up from their seats to take a picture together. Prison guards watched John Minnick take something from his sister and put it in his jumpsuit, troopers said.
Guards removed John Minnick from the visiting room and placed him inside a dry cell where they recovered the drugs, troopers said.
— Francis Scarcella