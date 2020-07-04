SUNBURY — A Sunbury man and a Catawissa woman are locked up on $75,000 cash bail and face felony theft after city police said they stole tools from an active construction site on Front Street and tried to sell them on social media.
Keith Good, 32, of Plum Creek Road, and Mandy Merwin, 35, of Catawissa, were arrested Friday after police said they were called to a Front Street home for a report of tools being stolen Friday morning.
When officers arrived they spoke with the contractor who explained he was informed by the homeowner she saw two individuals near her property and a vehicle with tools in it, police said.
The contractor checked his work trailer and found several tools to be missing, police said.
Later on Friday, police were called again because the contractor's wife had seen the tools on Facebook for sale, police said.
The woman made contact with the sellers, whose name was Keith Good, she told police.
The contractor then agreed to meet with Good to purchase the tools, police said.
Officers listened to the call from the contractor and Good, police said.
The contractor and Good agreed to meet and police arrived and detained Good, officers said.
Good and Merwin were taken into custody and police also discovered syringes, glassine bags stamped "Red Skull," approximately a gram of suspected fentanyl and approximately a gram of suspected heroin, according to court documents.
Good and Merwin also face misdemeanor possession charges.
Good and Merwin were arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Saturday and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash.