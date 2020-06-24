Disagreements between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate over proposed police reform legislation has both sides calling foul.
Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat and co-sponsor of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 along with Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, on Wednesday called out Republicans for failing to provide meaningful reform in their proposal.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said the Democrats have blocked the debate on policing reform legislation by refusing to vote for Republican Sen. Tim Scott's bill.
"We're at a moral moment for the country (and) it doesn't happen very often. The response from Republicans really doesn't meet the moment," Casey said, citing a lack of accountability and transparency in the GOP bill.
The Democratic-backed legislation proposes "substantial" reforms, including ending racial profiling and excessive force such as and banning police from using choke-holds to subdue suspects which led to the "murder in daylight by an officer" of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25, he said.
"Transformative and systemic change" is needed to address the widespread outrage over recent police misconduct, Casey said, acknowledging that he was slow to recognize the racism that pervades the criminal justice system. "This is a time for definitive action" and the Republican bill "doesn't scratch the surface."
President Donald Trump supported the GOP effort as a “great bill.” But he acknowledged during an event Wednesday at the White House that the differences with the Democrats may mean that no bill becomes law.
“If nothing happens with it,” Trump said with a shrug of his shoulders, “it’s one of those things. We have different philosophies.”
The vote was 55-45, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance. Two Democrats, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, along with Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, voted with Republicans to open the debate.
As talks potentially continue, Democrats are trying to force Republicans to the negotiating table. The two bills, the House and Senate versions, would ultimately need to be the same to become law.
Toomey said the Democrats are holding up the process.
“After weeks of telling anyone with a notebook or microphone that the Senate has an obligation to consider policing reforms, Senate Democrats today blocked the opportunity to even consider legislation on this issue," he said in a statement.
"This was a vote to determine whether or not the Senate should even proceed to consideration of any policing reforms," he said. "This came after Senate Democrats received repeated assurances of a full debate, and opportunities to amend this bill as they saw fit."
A vote for the Republican bill would have "started the legislative process" and if Democrats were unhappy with the final proposal they could vote it down, he said.
"But instead," Toomey said, "Senate Democrats chose obstruction and politics over actual debate and legislating.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.