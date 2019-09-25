SUNBURY — Sunbury police surrounded an Edison Avenue home Monday night after a former tenant was found living inside the residence after being evicted, police said.
Tommie Schooley, 24, now faces felony criminal trespass charges after Cpl. Travis Bremigen said police were dispatched to Edison Ave., at 8:30 p.m. for a report Schooley had entered the home through a basement window.
When Bremigen arrived he said he found a backpack and dirt around the window. He called for backup from Shamokin Dam police and Stonington state police while city officers prepared to enter the home.
The owner of the property arrived and gave police permission to enter while several officers surrounded the home, police said. The owner of the home told police Schooley had been evicted from the property more than a week ago, police said.
Cpl. Bremigen, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen and state troopers entered the home and began to inform anyone inside that police had entered the property, according to court documents.
The house was checked by officers and Schooley was found hiding under steps inside the home and Cpl. Bremigen said he drew his service weapon and ordered Schooley to come out. Schooley complied with the commands and was taken into custody, police said.
During a search of Schooley police said they also discovered four smoking devices, a syringe and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Schooley now faces misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and drug possession charges.
Schooley was taken to Northumberland County Jail where she awaits arraignment in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.