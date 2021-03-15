The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Reports that a lion has escaped from T&D Cats of the World, an animal sanctuary near Penns Creek, is a rumor, Tpr. Mark Reasner, a spokesman for Pennsylvania State Police, said on Sunday night.
“I can confirm that it’s only a rumor,” Reasner said. “There are no lions running loose.”
A dispatcher at the state police station at Selinsgrove said they had received three calls asking about whether a lion was on the loose.
As a result, the state’s Game Commission was contacted.