WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown woman has been arrested and charged by borough police with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. Tracy Schramm, 43, was implicated in an incident which occurred 10:15 p.m. Monday at an apartment along Dickson Ave in Watsontown.
According to police, Schramm became engaged in an argument with the victim which resulted in her hitting the victim, causing injury and bleeding. Schramm also threatened to kill the victim and her unborn child during the argument.
Schramm was brought to Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment on the above charges by District Judge Michael Diehl.