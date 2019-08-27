SUNBURY — A city man faces felony aggravated assault after a Monday night incident that police say he pointed a shotgun at a female at a Lombard Street.
Bradley Trego, 56, faces felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct charges after police say he pointed a shotgun at a woman during a disturbance at 7:19 p.m. on Lombard Street.
City police say they arrived and spoke to the victim who told them Trego pointed the weapon at her before she left the residence.
Trego told officers the woman showed up at his house looking to retrieve a cell phone and the two argued, according to police.
Trego said he went to go get the cell phone and a man with the woman followed him to his front door and Trego ordered the man off his property, police said.
Trego showed police the shotgun, officers said, but denied pointing it at the woman.
Trego appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.