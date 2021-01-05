SUNBURY — Sunbury police say they are inching closer to making arrests in the slew of armed robberies that struck the city in December, according to Chief Brad Hare.
The first incident occurred on Dec. 15 when a man entered Custom Care Pharmacy on Market Street and held a knife to a customer’s back while demanding narcotics. The man was able to flee out a back door, police said.
The second was on Christmas Eve when two armed males entered Penn Jersey Mart on North Fourth Street while displaying handguns and assaulting an employee before robbing the register and fleeing, police said.
The third occurred on Dec. 28 when a man entered Puff’s on Market Street, assaulted an employee, and held a screwdriver to his back while demanding the register be opened this morning.
Hare, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said they were using all resources in order to catch those responsible.
"We have had countless leads in these cases thanks to the public," Hare said. "We have had extra officers out and we have been working on these cases nonstop."
Hare said he couldn't get into the details of the cases but that police are continuing their probes.
"We are working hard and we are still investigating," he said. "As I said before these people wanted the department's attention and they are getting it."
Matulewicz said he was fed up with the constant notifications of robberies going on in the city.
"My office fully supports the Sunbury Police Department and we will continue to help in every way in order to track down those responsible for these criminals that are committing these horrendous acts," he said.
Anyone with information is still asked to call Northumberland County 911.