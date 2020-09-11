MIFFLINBURG — State police asks anyone with information about racist and political remarks spray-painted on a state roadway in Union County to come forward.
Trooper Kyle Drick of state police at Milton reported spray paint was discovered Sunday on Tower Road and Turkey Run Road in Limestone Township, west of Mifflinburg. Drick asks anyone with information to call 570-524-2662.
A photo shared on Facebook of the Tower Road incident showed the phrases “Trump 2020” and “White Power” and a rebuke of the Black Lives Matter movement sprayed on the macadam along with a smiley face. It was subsequently covered up by concerned citizens, according to a followup post.
Trooper Mark Reasner, public information officer for Troop F, said there have been reports of political signs being stolen but that this is the only incident of which he was aware of racist phrases being spray-painted on roadways.