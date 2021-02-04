SELINSGROVE — State police are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who they say scammed a cashier at Wal-Mart.
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said the incident occurred at 2:05 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Two unknown individuals entered the store together, one person was wearing the hat under the guise of sending a money gram and then confused the cashier using a quick change scam and stole $1,220, Reasner said.
Anyone with information on the identity of either of the two individuals is asked to contact State Police Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.
— Francis Scarcella
Tpr Mark S REASNER |
||||